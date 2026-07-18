The International Oligarchy Wants Us To Know!
The Unreachables.
Disclaimer
I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.
How to defeat your enemy w/out engaging him in battle
Sense Receptor
July 06, 2026
The legendary G. Edward Griffin on why “the oligarchy” that runs the world is shoving the corruption in our faces—the plan is to demoralize us so we don’t fight back.
This is a video essay 09:26 mins I made based on a clip of Griffin from a recent interview below. https://substack.com/@sensereceptor/note/c-289304538
Comment
I posted the following at the above link.
Earth is a freewill zone where the forces of darkness must obtain consent of the people. When their plans are cleverly masked as entertainment and/or safety, convenience, progress, efficiency, by maxim of law public silence is tacit or implied consent. In other words, everyone is accountable for their level of awareness and choices.
Never quit
Commodity Culture
July 01, 2026
Legendary author of The Creature From Jekyll Island, G. Edward Griffin, has come with a warning: if we, the people, don't take the globalist agenda very seriously, it will overwhelm us before we have a chance to fight back.
Revolutions
Throughout history when a revolution was successful, there was always another well ‘groomed’ globalist puppet ready to emerge at the just right time, to smooth talk the majority of people right back into the same low vibratory frequency prior to the revolution because forcing change in the external world to fit your picture of reality is always temporary. World conditions prove it, yet day after day the same patterns are repeated over and over … to no avail.
Everything external to man is subject to the law of impermanence
Advances in neuroscience and quantum physics are replete with how to transform this virtual reality effortlessly through ‘lasting’ power within every human being. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution
Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
nwo
I think to be a little more clear, the Oligarchy is a band of PREDATORS who use COLLECTIVIST philosophies to control and exploit the non-predatory! The various bands of said predators form a pyramid a power with the top predator band controlling and manipulating the others! Individualist oppose the collectivism that the predators attempt to impose.
I got in touch with Edward G. to tell him about alternative systems we could be using but he ignored me. Just about everyone has not everyone though. You have too Doreen. It seems nobody is interested in starting a new paradigm, just interested in reinforcing how dumb they think we are and sadly they seem to be right too often.