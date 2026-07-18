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Lloyd Miller's avatar
Lloyd Miller
21m

I think to be a little more clear, the Oligarchy is a band of PREDATORS who use COLLECTIVIST philosophies to control and exploit the non-predatory! The various bands of said predators form a pyramid a power with the top predator band controlling and manipulating the others! Individualist oppose the collectivism that the predators attempt to impose.

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
2h

I got in touch with Edward G. to tell him about alternative systems we could be using but he ignored me. Just about everyone has not everyone though. You have too Doreen. It seems nobody is interested in starting a new paradigm, just interested in reinforcing how dumb they think we are and sadly they seem to be right too often.

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