Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

“Your real life is still here, it’s quiet, it’s patient and it’s waiting for you under the noise.”

Oct 18, 2025

The above quote is by Chase Hughes, military intelligence behaviour expert.

From pills to pixels

This film exposes a 100 year experiment that turned psychology into a weapon—how war-era mind research evolved into advertising, media manipulation and algorithms running our nervous system. Watch and decide what’s really yours. 11:23 mins

The blueprint of desire, control, and healing

By Chase Hughes

Oct 13, 2025

You’re about to see how desire, control, and healing intersect inside the human mind. This isn’t about manipulation—it’s about understanding the circuitry that drives every yes, every no, and every why.

Fear trumps logic

I studied this stuff for 25 years of my life. To this day, I’m obsessed with it. And most of the time, our influence to other people doesn’t land because one of six behavioral systems is off line. Chase identifies and briefly explains how to address them.

Once you understand this blueprint, you’ll never see human behavior the same way again. 06:51 mins

NCI free tour

https://nci.university/opt-in-page-page

Seeing is believing

When you are in coherence, your physical body and non-physical spirit share a common experience. You feel lighter b/c the part of you that occupies your body, consciousness, is less chemistry more frequency subject to rules of non-physical matter reality. A fundamental law of non-physical matter reality is that frequency beats biochemistry, proven through many scientific studies. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/the-science-of-how-frequency-beast

When you are out of coherence, you feel heavy, weighted down b/c the part of you that occupies your body, consciousness, is less frequency more chemistry subject to physical matter reality rules that delay quantum manifestation.

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

psychology