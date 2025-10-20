The re-wiring of human belief systems Part I of II
Above the noise.
Disclaimer
I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.
“Your real life is still here, it’s quiet, it’s patient and it’s waiting for you under the noise.”
Oct 18, 2025
The above quote is by Chase Hughes, military intelligence behaviour expert.
From pills to pixels
This film exposes a 100 year experiment that turned psychology into a weapon—how war-era mind research evolved into advertising, media manipulation and algorithms running our nervous system. Watch and decide what’s really yours. 11:23 mins
The blueprint of desire, control, and healing
By Chase Hughes
Oct 13, 2025
You’re about to see how desire, control, and healing intersect inside the human mind. This isn’t about manipulation—it’s about understanding the circuitry that drives every yes, every no, and every why.
Fear trumps logic
I studied this stuff for 25 years of my life. To this day, I’m obsessed with it. And most of the time, our influence to other people doesn’t land because one of six behavioral systems is off line. Chase identifies and briefly explains how to address them.
Once you understand this blueprint, you’ll never see human behavior the same way again. 06:51 mins
NCI free tour
https://nci.university/opt-in-page-page
Seeing is believing
When you are in coherence, your physical body and non-physical spirit share a common experience. You feel lighter b/c the part of you that occupies your body, consciousness, is less chemistry more frequency subject to rules of non-physical matter reality. A fundamental law of non-physical matter reality is that frequency beats biochemistry, proven through many scientific studies. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/the-science-of-how-frequency-beast
When you are out of coherence, you feel heavy, weighted down b/c the part of you that occupies your body, consciousness, is less frequency more chemistry subject to physical matter reality rules that delay quantum manifestation.
Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
psychology
If you see effective ways to influence positive change by sharing what Chase Hughes knows about human psychology, and if you are a paid Substack subscriber, please post https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/the-re-wiring-of-human-belief-systems at their Substack for all to benefit. TY!