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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

The Human Body

By Shaun Higgins, PhD…

July 15, 2026

Physicists and “the chemically inclined” spent decades trying to coax electrical currents into a state of absolute, frictionless flow.

To achieve this state of superconductivity, materials must be chilled to temperatures colder than deep space, using liquid nitrogen to still the chaotic, thermal vibrations of atoms… such is a current priority in the development of quantum-computing.

And so… in our typically-ignorant way, we obsessively build elaborate machinery that force inanimate matter into a specific state, forever in search of the next “external” breakthrough, always revolutionary, always materialistically based…

And yet, all the while, a far more elegant version of this exact phenomenon operates where conventional science would, and uncompromisingly so, declare an impossibility, a direct contradiction to “the laws of physics”.

What I am referring to is the warm, wet, and bustling environment of the human body…

The secret to this efficiency lies in the highly organised electromagnetic architecture of our very own “micro-biological-structures”… the origin of cellular-based energy itself, a system that is already superconductive in every way that truly matters.

The lesson here is simple, never overlook the magnificent architecture of nature, nor Creation itself, more specifically in this case… the electromagnetic architecture operating within our very own cellular membranes, a system that functions on highly organised wave dynamics.

The Quantum Engine Within the Heart…

We then looked directly into the primary seat of our physical vitality… the myocardial mitochondrial matrix of the human heart. Mitochondria are commonly described as simple powerhouses, microscopic furnaces tasked with the logistical management of energy production. This superficial description misses their true genius… because within these structures, there lies an incredibly dense network of iron-sulphur clusters, tiny molecular arrangements that handle the transport of electrons.

Intelligent Architect

The heart, containing the most concentrated population of these mitochondria, generates a powerful, continuous electromagnetic field. This field, structured through a natural toroidal geometry, acts to organise and maintain the coherence of the cellular spin networks throughout the body. With this understanding, we recognise that the heart is not a simple mechanical pump, but a macroscopic coordinator that keeps the entire biological orchestra in perfect tune.

This mechanism becomes essential as we approach the intersection of these various systems, revealing a unified architecture that points to a design of absolute perfection reflecting the hand of an intelligent Architect, rather than the random, chaotic product of astronomical happenstance within our Universe.

Conscious Coherence and the Universal Field…

This physical reality is intimately connected to the nature of conscious awareness, bridging the gap between physical biology and the wider Universe. Conscious attention is an active, organising force that influences the background vacuum of reality. Because our biological systems are continuously coupled to this background field, our internal emotional states and mental focus have direct physical consequences.

When we deliberately cultivate states of deep internal coherence, aligning our hearts and brains in a state of quiet focus, we are acting as living tuning forks. The heart’s toroidal field responds to this emotional harmony, restructuring its electromagnetic output to align the spin-networks of the entire body.

We are not separate from the environment we walk through, we are active participants in its structure. By maintaining this internal alignment, we stabilise our local biological systems, allowing our cells to bypass the noisy, chaotic decay of the outside world. Our presence is a formative act, and by maintaining our internal harmony, we actively project order, health, and stability into the wider weave of the

Architecture of the Chorus … Universe

The choice is a simple one really… do we continue to focus on the macroscopic, the external, and the material, or do we finally come to realise that inside each and every one of us, there exists an entire subatomic Universe in its own right?

A Universe of incomprehensible complexity, limitless potential, and an infinite landscape left mostly unexplored… Continues at https://consciousphysics.substack.com/p/the-superconducting-inner-temple

Uni-verse

One song in the hearts of many … intentionally influence probabilities.

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-six-steps-to-activate-your



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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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