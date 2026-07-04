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The entire business model

Chase Hughes"

June 29, 2026

The year is 1998. No big brother yet, no Survivor, no YouTube, no Facebook, no smartphones. When this movie ‘The Truman Show’ said an ordinary man's life can be real content, the technology to make that real hadn't been invented yet. So, the film wasn't mocking our modern world. It got here before we did. This isn't a movie review nor a conspiracy video. It is a breakdown of the oldest story humans tell. It's so old a Hollywood studio shot it frame by frame and never noticed they were filming actual scripture.

By the end of this, you’ll know something almost nobody figures out. Why showing a person the absolute truth usually makes them grip onto a lie even harder. And the one thing that actually works instead of that. Once you see the seams between all of this, I don’t think you’ll be able to unsee them. The first big thing to understand about the cage is that it’s really freaking nice. Sea Haven, this town Truman lives in, is clean and bright and there are no bars. There's nothing keeping him in. So, watch it again and look for bars that won't look like bars.

It’s in the literature

23:37 mins Here's a part of the story that left the theater. A few years after this movie came out, psychiatrists started seeing something new. Patients convinced their lives were a television show. Hidden cameras, scripted families and an audience out there somewhere watching them. There were enough of these cases that the condition got a name. It's in the literature. They call it the ‘Truman Show Delusion’ [TSD]. See below.

In 1998, believing you were constantly watched, recorded, and sold to strangers was a symptom. Today, it’s a terms of service agreement. Your phone knows where you slept. Your TV reports what you watch. Your searches are a sales file someone sells that has your name on it. The patients didn’t get crazier. The entire planet closed the gap between all of that. The rest of this old map is landing the exact same way. Trust in the whole arrangement is bleeding out around the entire world right now.

Two doors

28:08 mins The people who run the set, the stage are offering two exits. You can go deeper in like the metaverse, the VR, the AI rendered everything, or back toward whatever’s still real and un-filmed. The Truman Show dome in our reality is starting to get strained big time. And when comfort stops holding the herd together, the operators always reach for the exact same backup tool; fear.

Gnosis is a skill

33:20 mins There is a difference between information and knowing. Gnosis [knowing] starts pointing inward because the second you aim that stuff at other people, their walls go up and they stay up.

Three techniques

To exit the cave, the simulacrum, the matrix.

The “Truman Show” delusion: psychosis in the global village

Conclusions: Cultural studies of delusion have important contributions to make to the cognitive theory of delusion. Continues at https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22640240/

The Demiurge

For truth seekers. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-iii-the-demiurge

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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