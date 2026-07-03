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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

2 Corinthians 4:4

In the bible it is stated “Satan who is the god of this world” a.k.a. the Demiurge and other names. In Revelation 20:10 the bible also states Satan’s earthly reign is temporary.

The demiurge is powerless

The Demiurge influences reality through force. Anything external to man is force, which is temporary.

In Gnostic traditions, the Demiurge is often depicted as a lesser deity responsible for the material world, sometimes ignorant or malevolent, contrasting with the supreme, transcendent Infinite Intelligence a.k.a. God the only power, which is permanent.

Invisible Architects of Perception

Mark Davey

Oct 08, 2024



The Demiurge, as the Architect of Illusion, builds its dominion through symbols that conceal, manipulate, and entrap perception. Its ability lies not just in overt control, but in structuring reality so subtly that its influence is often mistaken for the natural order. By understanding these symbols, we can begin to pierce the Veil and expose the machinery of falsehood that upholds its force.

Core Symbols of the Demiurge

The Demiurge’s symbols are multilayered, designed to invoke a sense of authority, inevitability, and entrapment. These symbols appear across historical, religious, and mythic narratives, and have been transmuted into modern contexts through corporate logos, digital interfaces, and systemic ideologies.

Agents

The true agents of the Demiurge are both visible and invisible. They are not just political figures, corporate executives, or media moguls—the obvious players in power games—but also systemic forces, hidden structures, and symbolic patterns that shape our perception of reality from behind the scenes.

The more insidious agents of the Demiurge are invisible structures and systemic influences. These entities operate behind the veil, weaving the subtle architectures that shape our cultural, psychological, and spiritual realities. They do not wield overt power, but rather condition the matrix in which all other power dynamics play out.

Invisible Puppeteers: Networks and Energetic Patterns

Beyond both visible and hidden agents are energetic patterns that drive the Demiurgic influence—invisible puppeteers that transcend individual actors and institutions. These are the networks of meaning and archetypal energies that flow through thought, emotion, and cultural movement. The Demiurge’s influence is strongest when it operates as a self-sustaining system, where symbols, beliefs, and perceptions feed into each other, creating a psychic matrix that binds consciousness without a single point of failure.

Piercing the Veil: Recognizing and Dissolving the Demiurgic Matrix

To pierce the veil is to recognize these agents and structures for what they are: symbolic traps, narrative snares, and perception anchors. Each visible agent, hidden influence, or energetic pattern is a veil—a construct that must be seen through and named. Only by identifying the symbolic architecture can the Demiurge’s force be transmuted, turning limitation into liberation and control into clarity.

The true challenge lies in unmasking the hidden layers of the Veil, exposing the invisible architectures that hold reality in place. The Demiurge thrives in darkness and confusion. But once illuminated by awareness and insight, its force begins to dissolve, revealing the sovereign reality that lies beyond the Veil. Full text at https://whowhatwhere.substack.com/p/the-invisible-architects-of-perception

The Benefactor

Jason Breshears

Chronologist



11:10 mins My spirit has become elated over and over because evidence is equally present that we have a Benefactor that every single time the darkness rises something rises up against it and we make it through just fine. This has happened repetitively over and over and over again. So I started looking for that and I found enlightenment, I found civilizations that are visited or have traditions that someone very important visited but it’s always the same characteristics as if the same individual is masquerading as different identities throughout the history of the world. It’s a common thread and this Benefactor has never not been here. He’s always been here. Throughout all my research and videos I do not name him. All I do is I call him the Benefactor. The Benefactor is the one that pretty much goes up against artificial intelligence X dungeon programming.

Ponder deeply if you will

WHERE are all these AI publications like the Demiurge above, many YouTube video channels, cutting edge sciences, neuroscientists and others revealing how to evolve the human brain from survive to thrive, how to align our heart and brain with the quantum Field [power] to influence positive change in physical matter reality … where are these and similar resources coming from if not from the Benefactor … for humans to save ourselves? https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution

Six steps to activate your heart’s torus

A coherent brain and heart aligned with the quantum Field is power, which is permanent. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-six-steps-to-activate-your

Evolution I

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-physical-architecture-of

Evolution II

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-ii-are-we-living-inside

To be continued.

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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