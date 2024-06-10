The Wellness Company: online influence red flags Part I of II
The 'next' new narrative gatekeepers.
Disclaimer
I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.
The Wellness Company [TWC] Affiliates
By Amazing Polly
2023
The following key influencers are in direct sponsor and/or affiliate relationship with The Wellness Company [TWC] or through a side sponsor. Images with a white line allegedly are no longer with TWC.
View the image 03:18 mins https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ZIM1sYaCGWm/
The Wellness Company co-owners
05:04 mins Dave Lopez Blackwater connection.
07:30 -11:20 mins Foster Coulson pledged $100,000/month to Twitter/X for advertising. Where does TWC money come from?
11:54 mins David Lopez co-founder of https://watersmark.com Note sustainable development goals.
James O’Keefe | Project Veritas
18:55 mins Erik Prince, Blackwater founder, trained Project Veritas staff how to be undercover agents.
21:11 mins James O’Keefe promotes TWC. 01:27 mins video Feb 16.24 https://www.twc.health/pages/omg
TWC Senior Advisor
22:29 mins Paul Alexander spokesperson for TWC.
https://nationalpost.com/news/world/canadian-professor-at-heart-of-controversy-over-white-house-push-to-control-covid-19-messaging
23:15 mins People who question TWC are threatened, intimidated and harassed.
TWC former chief marketing officer
30:20 - 32:52 mins Chris Alexander, public relations, narrative control, marketing, online ops. Worked with pharmaceutical companies, HHS, DoD army and air guard, DoS.
Key influencers interlinked through cross interests, cross companies, cross promotion that revolve around psyops, mercenaries and dirty tricks campaigns.
32:54 mins Dr. Peter McCullough Chief Scientific Officer TWC.
33:33 mins Trevor Fitzgibbon public relations professional. Check out his client list.
LinkedIn page
Fitzgibbon who breaks high powered information operations works with the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation/Steve Kirsh, Drs. Robert Malone and Peter McCullough. Fitzgibbon secures high-profile placements for his clients including Joe Rogan.
35:42 mins Are clashes between key influencers like Robert Malone and Peter McCullough high level public relations stunts? Influential podcasters interview one another, which draws other key influencers into the topic and profitability.
39:24 mins Substack Promoter of The Wellness Company The Vigilant Fox and Vigilant News Network are expanding rapidly. Unknown editor and chief. https://www.vigilantfox.com/p/the-vigilant-fox-just-got-stronger
40:02 mins TWC affiliates support the narrative that an emergency is imminent and leverage fear to market TWC products stating you need protection from the jab, long covid, disease ‘X’ etc.
Fact
Covid 19 is an alleged disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus however there are no disease causing viruses and SARS-CoV2 has never been proven to exist.
46:00 mins Maria Zeee with ex-pharma insider Calley Means, without a pause shifts from how big pharma buys off news, to promoting the Wellness Company products.
Summary
47:20 mins Is TWC a friendly front to hide other activities? If not, why did they need a military level psyop guy, Chris Alexander, as a consultant for a few months to get the company started?
Why did they hire one of the most expensive PR firms [Fitzgibbon] in the world, and why does Fitzgibbon represent allegedly warring doctors?
Ties to Erik Prince who trained Project Veritas for political infiltration they market as breaking news.
By getting big names on board early Rumble managed to grow a huge narrative.
TWC chief medical board and leaders
https://www.twc.health/pages/leadership
TWC $6 million advertising commitment with Rumble
Jan 2024
TWC is led by Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Dr. Harvey Risch, and Dr. Jim Thorp, who are on a mission to enable preventative health, not sick care. https://www.twc.health/blogs/news/the-wellness-company-twc-is-proud-to-announce-a-six-million-dollar-advertising-commitment-with-rumble
Rumble investors
Peter Thiel, a major investor in biotechnology https://www.synbiobeta.com/read/meet-the-8-tech-titans-investing-in-synthetic-biology and Palentir’s Rothschild-backed technocrat is heavily invested in Rumble.
Apr 28, 2026: Thiel’s investment in Rumble aligns with his ideological pushback against Big Tech censorship. Furthermore, it cements his influence in conservative media spaces. https://www.webopedia.com/technology/peter-thiel-companies/
Locals
In 2021, Rumble bought https://locals.com where independent content creators are empowered to succeed and profit. Russell Brand and others from ‘Locals’ led to major contracts with Rumble. https://tracxn.com/d/companies/locals/__f0LUs2XQBsz_ZN9z1qdM1PKA_d7tkHW39fgR9Q5Uc1Q#about-the-company
Maxim of law
You ought to know with whom you contract.
Did investors et al do a deep dive into TWC before signing a contract?
Jordan Peterson's "ARC" was Built for (and by) billionaires
A global council fronted by Jordan Peterson promises to save us all from a woke dystopian future.
Q: Is Jordan Peterson’s Alliance for Responsible Citizenship [ARC] an alternative to WEF or just another group of predators finessing more control and wealth?
A: 35:00 to 48:00 mins.
https://rumble.com/v2dwmjq-surprise-jordan-petersons-arc-was-built-for-and-by-billionaires.html
Part II
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/twc-altruistic-alternative-healthcare
Pause and reflect
To support ourselves and fellow man and avert becoming prey, research before forwarding misleading information and fear porn.
Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
twc
Hello Doreen! Polly St. George here.
Someone just sent me your piece and I am so glad they did!
What a wonderful summary this is, thank you.
It's very helpful, I think, for people to have a written record of what's in the video, and for them to be able to get the meat of it without having to watch the whole thing.
I'm going to share it with my readers here (I've just started my own blog and am learning my way around this place.)
Also, I'll post to my other social media, too.
Cheers!
I appreciate some of these Dot Connections…. I remember talking about this when Polly was stirring the pot a couple months back.
But. I don’t like making assumptions just from someone’s past. Someone who has been successful. So do we not trust anyone who has ever worked for Blackwater for example?
You are bound to make connections when becoming that successful. Doesn’t mean that everyone is compromised.
Maybe it’s more of a “controlled opportunity” - it would be a good opportunity with some one with funds (and possible good intentions) to see a massive need for a new medical system.
It’s been a while since I watched the whole video but I was left hanging with little actual evidence and it felt like unnecessary dot connecting. Anyone that successful will have some “dots”.
We don’t use sponsors or ads so that part frustrates me. Nothing worse than paying premium on a platform and then getting ads. But we used to talk about TWC because they were the only ones coming up to help with stuff that the Canadian Gov was censoring. I hope this hype dies down and they end up being legit.
Too many controlled op narratives. Everything is a conspiracy now. And I am a theorist