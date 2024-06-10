Our Greater Destiny Blog

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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Polly's Fringe Views's avatar
Polly's Fringe Views
Apr 12, 2025

Hello Doreen! Polly St. George here.

Someone just sent me your piece and I am so glad they did!

What a wonderful summary this is, thank you.

It's very helpful, I think, for people to have a written record of what's in the video, and for them to be able to get the meat of it without having to watch the whole thing.

I'm going to share it with my readers here (I've just started my own blog and am learning my way around this place.)

Also, I'll post to my other social media, too.

Cheers!

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2 replies by Doreen
Grimerica Outlawed's avatar
Grimerica Outlawed
Jun 10, 2024

I appreciate some of these Dot Connections…. I remember talking about this when Polly was stirring the pot a couple months back.

But. I don’t like making assumptions just from someone’s past. Someone who has been successful. So do we not trust anyone who has ever worked for Blackwater for example?

You are bound to make connections when becoming that successful. Doesn’t mean that everyone is compromised.

Maybe it’s more of a “controlled opportunity” - it would be a good opportunity with some one with funds (and possible good intentions) to see a massive need for a new medical system.

It’s been a while since I watched the whole video but I was left hanging with little actual evidence and it felt like unnecessary dot connecting. Anyone that successful will have some “dots”.

We don’t use sponsors or ads so that part frustrates me. Nothing worse than paying premium on a platform and then getting ads. But we used to talk about TWC because they were the only ones coming up to help with stuff that the Canadian Gov was censoring. I hope this hype dies down and they end up being legit.

Too many controlled op narratives. Everything is a conspiracy now. And I am a theorist

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