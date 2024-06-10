Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

The Wellness Company [TWC] Affiliates

By Amazing Polly

2023

The following key influencers are in direct sponsor and/or affiliate relationship with The Wellness Company [TWC] or through a side sponsor. Images with a white line allegedly are no longer with TWC.

View the image 03:18 mins https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ZIM1sYaCGWm/

The Wellness Company co-owners

05:04 mins Dave Lopez Blackwater connection.

07:30 -11:20 mins Foster Coulson pledged $100,000/month to Twitter/X for advertising. Where does TWC money come from?

11:54 mins David Lopez co-founder of https://watersmark.com Note sustainable development goals.

James O’Keefe | Project Veritas

18:55 mins Erik Prince, Blackwater founder, trained Project Veritas staff how to be undercover agents.

21:11 mins James O’Keefe promotes TWC. 01:27 mins video Feb 16.24 https://www.twc.health/pages/omg

TWC Senior Advisor

22:29 mins Paul Alexander spokesperson for TWC.

https://nationalpost.com/news/world/canadian-professor-at-heart-of-controversy-over-white-house-push-to-control-covid-19-messaging

23:15 mins People who question TWC are threatened, intimidated and harassed.

TWC former chief marketing officer

30:20 - 32:52 mins Chris Alexander, public relations, narrative control, marketing, online ops. Worked with pharmaceutical companies, HHS, DoD army and air guard, DoS.

Key influencers interlinked through cross interests, cross companies, cross promotion that revolve around psyops, mercenaries and dirty tricks campaigns.

32:54 mins Dr. Peter McCullough Chief Scientific Officer TWC.

33:33 mins Trevor Fitzgibbon public relations professional. Check out his client list.

LinkedIn page

Fitzgibbon who breaks high powered information operations works with the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation/Steve Kirsh, Drs. Robert Malone and Peter McCullough. Fitzgibbon secures high-profile placements for his clients including Joe Rogan.

35:42 mins Are clashes between key influencers like Robert Malone and Peter McCullough high level public relations stunts? Influential podcasters interview one another, which draws other key influencers into the topic and profitability.

39:24 mins Substack Promoter of The Wellness Company The Vigilant Fox and Vigilant News Network are expanding rapidly. Unknown editor and chief. https://www.vigilantfox.com/p/the-vigilant-fox-just-got-stronger

40:02 mins TWC affiliates support the narrative that an emergency is imminent and leverage fear to market TWC products stating you need protection from the jab, long covid, disease ‘X’ etc.

Fact

Covid 19 is an alleged disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus however there are no disease causing viruses and SARS-CoV2 has never been proven to exist.

46:00 mins Maria Zeee with ex-pharma insider Calley Means, without a pause shifts from how big pharma buys off news, to promoting the Wellness Company products.

Summary

47:20 mins Is TWC a friendly front to hide other activities? If not, why did they need a military level psyop guy, Chris Alexander, as a consultant for a few months to get the company started?

Why did they hire one of the most expensive PR firms [Fitzgibbon] in the world, and why does Fitzgibbon represent allegedly warring doctors?

Ties to Erik Prince who trained Project Veritas for political infiltration they market as breaking news.

By getting big names on board early Rumble managed to grow a huge narrative.

TWC chief medical board and leaders

https://www.twc.health/pages/leadership

TWC $6 million advertising commitment with Rumble

Jan 2024

TWC is led by Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Dr. Harvey Risch, and Dr. Jim Thorp, who are on a mission to enable preventative health, not sick care. https://www.twc.health/blogs/news/the-wellness-company-twc-is-proud-to-announce-a-six-million-dollar-advertising-commitment-with-rumble

Rumble investors

Peter Thiel, a major investor in biotechnology https://www.synbiobeta.com/read/meet-the-8-tech-titans-investing-in-synthetic-biology and Palentir’s Rothschild-backed technocrat is heavily invested in Rumble.

Apr 28, 2026: Thiel’s investment in Rumble aligns with his ideological pushback against Big Tech censorship. Furthermore, it cements his influence in conservative media spaces. https://www.webopedia.com/technology/peter-thiel-companies/

Locals

In 2021, Rumble bought https://locals.com where independent content creators are empowered to succeed and profit. Russell Brand and others from ‘Locals’ led to major contracts with Rumble. https://tracxn.com/d/companies/locals/__f0LUs2XQBsz_ZN9z1qdM1PKA_d7tkHW39fgR9Q5Uc1Q#about-the-company

Maxim of law

You ought to know with whom you contract.

Did investors et al do a deep dive into TWC before signing a contract?

Jordan Peterson's "ARC" was Built for (and by) billionaires

A global council fronted by Jordan Peterson promises to save us all from a woke dystopian future.



Q: Is Jordan Peterson’s Alliance for Responsible Citizenship [ARC] an alternative to WEF or just another group of predators finessing more control and wealth?

A: 35:00 to 48:00 mins.

https://rumble.com/v2dwmjq-surprise-jordan-petersons-arc-was-built-for-and-by-billionaires.html

Part II

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/twc-altruistic-alternative-healthcare

Pause and reflect

To support ourselves and fellow man and avert becoming prey, research before forwarding misleading information and fear porn.



Share Our Greater Destiny Blog

Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

twc