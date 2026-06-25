Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

President Donald J. Trump Secures the Nation Against Advanced Cryptographic Attack

June 22, 2026

DRIVING INNOVATION WHILE DEFENDING DATA: Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order to safeguard America’s most sensitive data, our critical infrastructure, and the digital economy that drives jobs and growth. Continues at https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2026/06/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-secures-the-nation-against-advanced-cryptographic-attacks/

AI generated response

Executive Order 14318, signed by President Donald Trump on July 23, 2025, formally classified large-scale AI data centers as military installations and critical national security infrastructure. This designation, titled “Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure,” strips these facilities of local zoning and environmental regulatory authority, granting them the same legal protections as military bases.

The order facilitates rapid deployment by allowing the Pentagon to lease underutilized land on military installations—such as Fort Hood, Fort Bragg, Fort Bliss, and Dugway Proving Ground—to private developers for $500 million+ projects. This move integrates commercial AI infrastructure into the Department of Defense supply chain, treating data centers as essential components of military AI dominance and national defense.

Despite the federal mandate, the classification has sparked significant local opposition and legal challenges, with activists arguing it bypasses community input. Concurrently, the strategic entanglement of commercial cloud providers with military operations has exposed these facilities to kinetic threats, as evidenced by Iranian drone strikes on AWS facilities in the UAE and Bahrain in March 2026.

AI-generated answer. Please verify critical facts.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Trump+classified+Data+Centres+as+MILITARY+INSTALLATIONS&source=desktop&summary=1&conversation=093f8d711e60de85d66fbcba2b1ac433ed03

What if the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] attacks, strategically engineered a problem to justify a solution that further advances a world coup?

Fusing physical, digital and biological worlds

June 13, 2019

UN-WEF Partnership was signed in a meeting between UN Secretary-General António Guterres and World Economic Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab to accelerate implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/06/world-economic-forum-and-un-sign-strategic-partnership-framework/

Transhumanism

The plan is to fuse the physical, digital and biological worlds through the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals with majority consent of man.

Part II Human beings are scalable

Gregg Braden

June 05, 2026

We are highly advanced, technologically sophisticated soft technology. We’re scalable beyond any known limits. Right now, we are self-replicating technology. We are self-regulating technology. We’re self-diagnosing technology. We’re self-healing technology. We are self-actualizing technology.

Scientists are struggling in the lab to replicate in artificial life what you and I already do in our biology. We are so good at it, we don’t even give it a second thought. I’m calling this out now so you can have a deeper appreciation for this technology in you that is you.



Share

Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

datacenters-evolution