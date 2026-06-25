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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
5hEdited

Just as I predicted. Local and state governments will have no say in this.

So, how come these facilities have been announced as private?

They are not data centers, but nuclear power stations and water reservoirs for the underground shelters, where a few will be allowed. The left will be left without food, water, and power, not necessarily right away, but it can start anytime after the complexes are completed:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/nuclear-powered-fortresses-are-not

In the meanwhile, let the peasants be preoccupied with the "violation" of their non-existent privacy.

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Webe1's avatar
Webe1
3h

So now the data centers have the government’s protection and all that that implies.

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