Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Tulsi Gabbard’s final day

Press release

June 18, 2026

Fauci Funded Wuhan Lab Research That Sparked COVID

New Evidence Fauci Manipulated Intelligence and Lied to Congress

https://www.dni.gov/index.php/newsroom/press-releases/press-releases-2026/4166-pr-11-26

Wuhan lab used NIH funding to construct novel chimeric Sars-related coronaviruses able to infect human cells

July 20, 2021

The five-year statute of limitations for Fauci’s alleged false statements expired in May 2026, meaning the window for federal prosecution has now passed.

Video source https://www.freedom-research.org

Dr. Anthony Fauci: What Exactly Did Biden Pardon?

Jan 23, 2025

On his way out of the White House on Jan. 20, Joe Biden issued a preemptive pardon for, among others, his chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Can someone confirm?

Biden’s pardon cancels the prospect of criminal charges against Fauci. Continues at https://www.independent.org/article/2025/01/23/dr-anthony-fauci-what-exactly-did-biden-pardon/

Thanks to Renate Lindeman for answering my question

Anthony Fauci was given a preemptive and comprehensive pardon on the final day of the Biden administration in January 2025. This was not some narrow clemency for a particular indiscretion. It was a blanket absolution covering the whole of his pandemic service. Ms. Gabbard, installed atop the intelligence community by the opposing party, now brandishes declassified emails as though they had just been smuggled out of a locked archive, while quietly declining to mention that the man she is indicting cannot be charged for a word of it. She offers the base a prosecution she knows to be a cul-de-sac, and invites them to mistake the gesture for the deed. https://x.com/AaronRDay/status/2068463952120668198

How the medical system launders deaths it causes

Dr. Wojak, M.D.

May 26, 2026

The CDC’s mortality statistics run on ICD codes that don’t properly track the medical system’s own failures. When a doctor or a pharmaceutical drug kills a patient, the cause is recorded as a biological endpoint—such as cardiac arrest or organ failure—and grouped under broader categories like heart disease or cancer, effectively erasing the medical system’s culpability in the death.

The scale of this erasure is massive

A 2000 study in The American Journal of Medicine compared two federal databases and found a 34-fold difference: the FDA’s own reporting system captured many more adverse drug reactions than were recorded on official death certificates—and it is those dramatically lower death certificate numbers that feed the CDC’s mortality rankings.

Self-reinforcing feedback loop

Deaths the medical system causes, inflate the very disease categories used to justify the treatments that caused them.

When you move past the official death certificates and into the audits conducted by the system’s own researchers, you find that healthcare is the leading cause of death.

Until we acknowledge that healthcare is a primary driver of mortality, we will keep looking for answers in the very institutions that profit from our decline. Continues at https://drwojakmd.substack.com/p/healthcare-leading-cause-of-death

FDA Advisory Panel Votes 9-0 in Favor of Moderna’s ‘investigational’ mRNA Flu Vaccine

June 19, 2026

The VRBPAC vote was anchored by results from the Phase 3 P304 trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, which showed mFLUSIVA reduced the likelihood of RT-PCR–confirmed influenza-like illness by 26.6% relative to a standard-dose seasonal comparator. Continues at https://www.biopharminternational.com/view/fda-advisory-panel-votes-9-0-in-favor-of-moderna-s-mrna-flu-vaccine-setting-stage-for-august-decision

RT-PCR test cannot detect an infectious disease

Stated by Kary Mullis inventor of RT-PCR test. Video at https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/pcr-inventor-kary-mullis-explains

Similar symptoms

Flu https://www.cdc.gov/flu/signs-symptoms/index.html

Covid https://www.cdc.gov/covid/signs-symptoms/

Microwave [include cruise ships]

The proof is in seeing people recover

When moved away from and/or removal of electronic sources of harm. https://ehsciences.org/wireless-radiation-and-health/

Sharing evidence of harm can save lives

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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