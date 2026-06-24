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C Woody's avatar
C Woody
2d

A biscuit of hope for the people still holding onto the idea that the Nuremberg 2.0 is coming… but that’s all it is, a biscuit to create more distraction from the rest of the chaos

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Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
2d

Tulsi Gabbard Is Fraud & A Technocrat and media is working overtime to portray as the new hero. Remember also she was all about compliance and contact tracing early during convid. https://x.com/AaronRDay/status/2068463952120668198

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