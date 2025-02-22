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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my Blogs. Information presented here is not intended to provide legal or lawful advice, nor medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, or prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only.

Resource

The Kary Mullis video/transcript below are resources to dispel fear, rebut tyranny, save healthy animals from execution, safeguard the food supply and demand bodily autonomy.

Kary Banks Mullis

Kary Mullis (December 28, 1944 – August 7, 2019) was an American biochemist. In recognition of his role in the invention of the RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) technique, he shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Michael Smith and was awarded the Japan Prize in the same year.

In the words of Kary Mullis

PCR Inventor Kary Mullis explains PCR

Unedited video transcript for use as court evidence where required.

Moderator: I want to ask this to Kary, how do they misuse PCR to estimate all these supposed free viral RNAs that may or may not be there?

Kary Mullis: I think misuse PCR is not quite … I don't think you can misuse PCR. You know, the results, the interpretation of it. See, if you, if you, if you can say … if, if they were to, if they could find this virus in at all, and with PCR if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody it starts making you believe in the sort of Buddhist notion that everything is contained in everything else. Right?

I mean because if you can amplify one single molecule up to, to something that you can really measure, which PCR can do, then there's just very few molecules that you don't have at least one single one of um in your body. Okay? So, that could be thought of as a misuse of it just to claim that it's meaningful but the, the real misuse of it is, is you don't need to test for HIV, you don't need to test for the other 10 000 retroviruses that are unnamed also in the subject.

Somebody that's got HIV generally is going to have almost anything that you can test for because they have definitely, HIV is a fairly rare virus. There's only one million of us out of 250-300 million people in America that have that virus. So you have to get around, either your mother had to have it and pass it to you, or you have to really be paying a lot of attention to people that do have it, as paying only attention to them, and get a pretty good chance of getting it that way. It's hard to get it but if if you have it, there's a good chance you've also got a lot of other ones because you've been in the, in the market where you've been been possible for you to get a lot of … its, its, so, to test for that one and say that has any special meaning is what I think is the problem, not that PCR has been misused it's like.

01:56 mins Inaudible question from the audience.

Kary Mullis: It's not an estimation. It’s a really quantitative thing. It tells you something about nature and about what's there but it, it, it allows you to take a very miniscule amount of anything and make it measurable and then talk about it in meetings and stuff like it is important. See that that's not a misuse that's just sort of a misinterpretation.

02:17 mins Inaudible question from the audience.

2:19 mins Moderator: Even after all the these uh PCR, this quantitative PCR that if you just get down to a basic virological count it's still one in a thousand to one in ten thousand uh HIV and one to one in a thousand one in 500 to one in a thousand T cells.

Kary Mullis: It. It is. Now that there's there’s very little of what they call HIV and what's been brought out here by Philpott and and is I already, the measurement for it is not, is not exact at all. It's not as good as our measurement for things like apples. An apple is an apple. You know you can get something that's kind of like, if you've got enough things that look kind of like an apple and you stick them all together you might think it is an apple but and HIV is like that. Those tests are all based on things that are invisible and they are, the results are inferred in a sense. PCR is separate from that it's just a process that's used to make a whole lot of something out of something that’s what is. It’s not. It doesn't tell you that you're sick and it doesn't tell you that the thing you ended up with really was going to hurt you or anything like that. So it’s not.

3:26 mins Moderator: So even if you believe in HIV, it can't tell the difference between virus particles or active live virus. I mean there's a lot of questions involved. End

CDC document

There is no proof that disease causing viruses exist, so please take that into consideration [*below].

A July 13, 2020 document, “CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel” section titled “Performance Characteristics” reads:

Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA…

Interpretation

Use of the term “quantified” means the CDC has no measurable amount of the virus because it is unavailable. The CDC has no virus. Furthermore, the word ‘isolates’ means there is no isolated virus available.

Even if the isolated alleged virus was available it is meaningless as follows:

SOURCE https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

CDC presents a diagnostic PCR test to detect the virus-that-hasn’t-been-isolated … the test is looking for RNA presumed to come from the virus that hasn’t been proven to exist. Yet, CDC and all other public health agencies in the world counted covid cases and deaths that locked down the planet, etc.

Current text compared to July 2020 https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download

Psychological manipulation

Mainstream media and governments were relentless in psychologically manipulating populations with the number of covid ‘cases’ ‘cases’ ‘cases’. Cases of what? Cases that resulted from using PCR excessive threshold cycles that guarantee positive results for SARS-CoV-2 never proven to exist? Continues at https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/10-scientific-known-flaws-in-the

*Dr. Stephan Lanka on Bird Flu, AIDS and Corruption of Medicine

Dr. Stephan Lanka is a molecular biologist, marine biologist and virologist.

Interview Oct 27, 2005

“Academic medicine has been and is the most important pillar of support of all dictatorships and governments, which do not want to submit to written law, to constitutions, to human rights, that is, to the democratically legitimized social contract.” – Virologist Dr. Stephan Lanka – Interview 10.27.2005

What viruses are there at all, then, and what are they doing?

Viruses are component parts of the cell, which have turned their entire metabolism over to the common cell and therefore can leave the cell. Outside the common cell, they are helping other cells, in that they are transferring construction and energy substances. Any other function of theirs has never been observed. Those actual viruses, which have been scientifically demonstrated to exist, are performing in the very complex processes of interactions of different cells, a helping, a supporting and in no case a destructive role.

In the case of diseases, neither in the diseased organism nor in a bodily fluid has any structure, which you could characterize as a virus ever been seen or isolated 2 . The proposition that there is any illness­ causing virus whatsoever is a transparent swindle, a fatal lie with dramatic consequences.

Is there a bird flu pandemic? This German Virologist says no, and explains in detail at https://truthseeker.se/wp-content/uploads/No-Panic-Dr-Stefan-Lanka-on-Bird-Flu-AIDS-and-the-Corruption-of-Medicine.pdf

PCR debate

Since PCR continues to be used to diagnose infectious disease in humans and animals, the full debate regarding authenticity of using PCR to diagnose pathogens belongs in the public domain with supporting evidence. Please file for future reference and share. TY! https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/debate-regarding-use-of-pcr-for-diagnosing

Anti-dote to propaganda and fear is objectivity

Please share evidence with others. What they do with it, is strictly their business.

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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