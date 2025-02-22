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Doreen's avatar
Doreen
Feb 22, 2025

FYI: I just added an interview with Dr. Stephan Lanka on Oct 27, 2005, proving disease causing viruses do not exist.

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Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
Feb 22, 2025

July 13, 2020 a CDC event, seems like another event happened on July 13, four yrs later.

Coincidences are peculiar.

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