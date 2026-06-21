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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Interaction with 1] China’s DeepSeek and 2] Google Gemini [software not intelligence]

By Remarque88 - Moneyless World

Jun 13, 2026

Insatiable water and power hungry data centers, their colossal strain on local communities, climate alarmism hypocrisy, hoarding water that leads to restricting public use, power grid monopoly and nuclear.

Video and transcript

https://remarque88moneylessworld.substack.com/p/the-data-center-guessing-game-is

Surveillance beyond XXXtreme

Dec 08, 2025

China tracks 1.4 billion people with a surveillance system so powerful and so pervasive it can identify a single face in under three seconds — even in a crowd of thousands. How the most advanced surveillance network ever created works from the ground up — and why it’s far more extreme than anyone expected.

New Zealand data centers

New Zealand is poised to become a major player in the global data center industry. Continues at https://www.datacenters.com/locations/new-zealand

New Zealand’s cashless banks

By Ursula Edgington

15 Jun 2026

Contrary to universal definition and global assumptions of what a ‘bank’ is - there are banks where you cannot withdraw or deposit cash. I don’t mean if you choose to withdraw or deposit cash there’s a fee, I mean any cash transactions at these pseudo-banks are impossible. They are attractive-looking façades with smiling, zombie-like staff waiting to be handed their AI-created redundancy notices.

The new ‘face’ of your ‘friendly bank’ - a Hole in the Wall

There's no doubt financial metadata is being harvested to use against us. Continues at https://ursulaedgington.com/boiling-frogs-in-nz-banks

A message to dispel illusions

By Whitney Webb

Nov 06, 2025

One blink, and your identity unlocks a programmable wallet. That’s the latest message from writer and journalist Whitney Webb.

Governments and global institutions are standardizing digital IDs built on biometrics, then wiring those IDs to your money. In this model, your face, fingerprints, or iris confirm every transaction and gate access to basic services.

The idea is we need to include everybody in these new systems, but if you don’t participate in Digital ID you won’t have a legally recognized identity, you won’t have rights, you won’t be able to access services without it. It’s being framed as promoting inclusion but the system itself is inherently exclusionary. Video and more at https://mrtrueman.posthaven.com/they-are-planning-a-complete-financial-lockdown-whitney-webb-1

Nuclear bunkers, mines, mountains are being transformed

By Kim Honey

Sept 25, 2025

I’m an anthropologist visiting the Cyberfort bunker as part of my ethnographic research exploring practices of “extreme” data storage. My work focuses on anxieties of data loss and the effort we take – or often forget to take – to back-up our data.

The Cyberfort bunker is a solid inclined mass of grass-covered concrete that emerges in the centre of the compound. Cyberfort/A.R.E. Taylor , CC BY



As an object of anthropological enquiry, the bunkered data centre continues the ancient human practice of storing precious relics in underground sites, like the tumuli and burial mounds of our ancestors, where tools, silver, gold and other treasures were interred.

Continues at https://theconversation.com/underground-data-fortresses-the-nuclear-bunkers-mines-and-mountains-being-transformed-to-protect-our-new-gold-from-attack-262578

Power vs. force

Force comes from using our physicality to try and create change outside of us.

Power comes from non-physical vibrational frequency within us.

Force - temporary

To change physical matter reality through force is always temporary. Look around, life is a print out of man’s survival brain straining to force a fearful reality into a more coherent and fulfilling existence.

Power - permanent

To change physical matter reality through non-physical power is permanent.



What delays non-physical power from uplevelling physical reality is the unconscious belief that what we require for reality to improve exists outside of us. 24:13 mins

Physiological alchemy of cardiac coherence

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-six-steps-to-activate-your

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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