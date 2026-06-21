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Our Greater Destiny Blog

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Sulaiman Nasir's avatar
Sulaiman Nasir
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We once built fortresses to protect treasure. Today, we build them to protect data. The deeper question is whether wisdom can keep pace with what we choose to secure.

— Salmi

🇨🇦 www.salmiinconversation.com

🇨🇦 https://salmizindagi.substack.com⁠

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