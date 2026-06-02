An image of reality unfiltered by the human brain

By Shaun Higgins

PhD Physics

May 31, 2026

We live in a curated Universe, tailored not by whim but by evolutionary necessity, yet still leaving glimpses of the extraordinary…

Moments of insight, creativity, or transcendence where the filter thins and the hidden layers of reality brush against our awareness.

In the end, our brains are guardians and editors, shaping experience from chaos, but also gatekeepers to a Universe far richer than our senses alone could ever reveal.

The challenge, for those of us who probe consciousness and quantum reality, is to learn how to peek behind the veil, to perceive the structures and energies that lie beneath the familiar, and to expand the boundaries of what it means to truly witness the Universe.

And I tell you this, we already know how…

June 04, 2026

The Meta-Rational Think Tank

Shaun Higgins

Due to the many requests and assumptions made regarding this image, I wish to offer a description of what the image attached depicts…

This is a simulated digital representation of the visible and invisible fundamental forces and elements of the physical Universe through the lens of a “higher-dimensional telescope or headset”.

My hope in this is that I’ve managed to answer the questions asked by a number of very curious minds… which is, in my own opinion, the only way to live this life. https://substack.com/@physicsvsmetaphysics/note/c-268234709

Peek behind the veil

The quantum Field responds to frequency.

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/the-second-you-see-emotions-as-frequencies

Heart brain coherence

Gregg Braden

July 21, 2023

Heart-brain coherence is associated with a specific frequency range that reflects harmonious interaction between the heart and brain. Often called the “coherence frequency” characterized by a rhythmic and stable pattern of heartbeats that synchronize with brain waves.

0.1 Hz

The coherence frequency is typically in the range of 0.1 Hz, corresponding to balance and optimal functioning. 9:08 mins

When you are in heart coherence the rhythm awakens your brain to send powerful healing chemistry, powerful immune response, powerful anti-aging hormones, awakens your senses and turns on the gamma wave frequency.

The chaotic, jagged signal of incoherence shuts off those functions in preferential treatment of fight or flight.

Global Consciousness Project 2.0

As humans, we are “see it to believe it” creatures. While evidence suggests we live in an ever-changing, interconnected field of global consciousness, there is currently no way for us to “see” this incredible field—or understand the power our individual intentions, emotions, and actions have on each other and the world.

The Global Consciousness Project 2.0 is changing that by measuring the impact of shared human experiences on global consciousness. Continues at https://gcp2.net

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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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