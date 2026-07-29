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Interpretation of 7 Noahide Laws

Rabbi Pinchas Taylor

18th annual National Jewish Retreat

Dec 17, 2024

Jewish ‘chosenness’ has a lot of misconception surrounding it. Non-jews sometimes misconstrue it. Chosen for the mission of what? Of teaching the world they are chosen by God for a mission.

7:24 mins The Seven Laws of Noah are moral code to give to all of humanity to civilize this world and create the foundation of what a good and godly world would look like. 100% of the world needs to be a good and godly place for HaShem to fully manifest in the world. The Jewish people have a minimal role in this. Why, because the primary role to create an upright civilization throughout the world is given to Bnei Noah, is given to humanity at large because settling the entire world requires a lot of people. So, the Jewish people’s responsibility is in being a light, teaching nations of the world that everyone together can bring goodness and godliness to the world at large.

‘Chosenness’ Is a Dangerous Belief

Dec 03, 2023

Rabbi Carl Choper. “At the same time, there is no reason to think that we Jews are the only people through whom Divine wisdom is filtered”. https://evolve.reconstructingjudaism.org/chosenness-is-a-dangerous-belief/

No court decisions in the supplied reporting treat P.L. 102-14 as an enforceable law

Among the assembled sources there are reproductions of the statute and multiple explanations, but none cite a judicial opinion holding Public Law 102-14 to be binding law or treating the Noahide-language as a source of enforceable obligations; the available government PDFs and official listings present the measure as a joint resolution and day-designation without regulatory text or penalties that a court could enforce.

Live links and more at https://factually.co/fact-checks/law/public-law-102-14-legally-binding-us-courts-065896

Inversion/Diversion

Jews, as the chosen people, is an inversion just like most of what humans have been led to believe and few question. It is also a diversion, from self-realization and evolution.

Humans, created in likeness of the Creator of All That Is, Was, Ever Shall Be, are all equal. Every soul/spirit embodied in human form is here to experience and learn through freewill choices, ultimately to remember our original divine blueprint, which is power to free ourselves from physical matter reality illusions.

Six Universal laws that GOVERN our lives to follow. [Doreen]

Book of Genesis 9: 4-7

Vincent Bruno

2017

Let’s take a look at the passage in the book of Genesis where the god of the Bible tells Noah what to do:

4 But flesh with its life, that is, its blood, you shall not eat. 5 I will surely require your blood of your lives; at the hand of every animal I will require it. At the hand of man, even at the hand of every man’s brother, I will require the life of man. 6 Whoever sheds man’s blood, his blood will be shed by man, for God made man in his own image. 7 Be fruitful and multiply. Increase abundantly in the earth, and multiply in it.”

Three not Seven

From reading the above passage we can see it is likely that the god of the Bible gave Noah and his descendants at most three commands:

1] not to eat animal flesh, which had not been drained of blood,

2] not to murder, and

3] to increase and multiply on the Earth.

Never does god of the Bible give Noah and his descendants the elaborately detailed law found in the 1906 Jewish Encyclopedia entry. The rest of the commands, which are found later in the Old Testament (starting in the book of Exodus), were not given to the entire world, but to Israel alone (these commands are known as the Mosaic Code).

Mosaic Law no longer in effect ( Heb 7:12 )

“Moses said” nothing about a priest from the line of Judah but only spoke about “the Levitical priesthood (for under it the people received the law)” (Heb 7:14, 11). For this reason, Jesus from the line of Judah (not Levi) institutes a completely new Melchizedekian priesthood (and so law) by the power of his resurrection (Heb 7:16).

As Thomas Schreiner writes, “The prediction and arrival of the Melchizedekian priesthood means the Aaronic priesthood and the Mosaic law are no longer in force. Christians no longer live under the old covenant” (Hebrews 2020: 217). Continues at https://ca.thegospelcoalition.org/columns/detrinitate/does-the-mosaic-law-still-apply-to-christians/

The god of the bible

Is genesis of human suffering from worshiping Satan who is the god of this world? Stated right in the bible, 2 Corinthians 4:4? [Doreen]

I took a screen shot today b/c original verbiage is disappearing.

https://www.bible.com/bible/116/2CO.4.4.NLT

Where did the Seven Noahide Laws come from?

The Seven Noahide Laws are not found within the Old Testament of the Bible (Torah) but were introduced later in a book called the Talmud [See below]. https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/2020/09/see-table-of-contents-here-please-note.html

Talmud is not a code of law

In working out ideas behind statements of the rabbis, the Talmud serves not as a law code but as a work of Jewish legal theory.

Codes of law generally follow a clear order and offer concise rulings. In contrast, the Talmud text includes minority opinions, digresses from its intended subject, and leaves cases unresolved. In more than 300 cases, the Talmud concludes a discussion with the word teyku—a declaration the issue is unresolved and (as later tradition understands the term) will not be decided until the messianic age. https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/talmud-is-not-a-code-of-law/

The Talmud is the textual record of generations of rabbinic debate about law, philosophy, and biblical interpretation, compiled between the 3rd and 8th centuries and structured as commentary on the Mishnah with stories interwoven. https://www.sefaria.org/texts/Talmud

Written in a mixture of Hebrew and Aramaic, it records the teachings and discussions of the great academies of the Holy Land and Babylonia. https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/3347866/jewish/What-Is-the-Talmud.htm

Part II Noahide Manifesto

Not just a document, it’s a call to action!

If nothing else

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Doreen Agostino

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