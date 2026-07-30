Our Greater Destiny Blog

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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Doreen's avatar
Doreen
4h

Humans are here for personal growth. This includes how each of us responds to what life puts in front of us. People unwilling to change themselves is about them, no other. What we resist, persists.

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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
3hEdited

Crocs, you say... Sounds like another species enslaved here on Prison Planette Earth.

We live in a flat realm btw. No outer space to fear of, just the Enslaving Species that rule over us.......

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