Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Reptiles reportedly reclassified as “tended” animals, removing legal obstacle to their use in prisons

July 19, 2026

Israel has taken an unusual regulatory step that could allow crocodiles to be used as part of prison security, after Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman approved a change in the legal status of Nile crocodiles. Under the new regulations, reptiles are now classified as “captive-bred wildlife,” making it possible for Israeli security agencies to keep them under strict oversight and in accordance with guidelines set by the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

The move follows a proposal put forward by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who suggested placing crocodiles around certain prisons to deter escape attempts by Palestinian security prisoners.

The idea has drawn comparisons to the so-called "Alligator Alcatraz" concept in Florida, where a migrant detention facility was established in a swampy area inhabited by alligators during the Trump administration. While that facility later closed, the concept of using dangerous wildlife as a natural security barrier has resurfaced in Israel's debate over prison security. https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/israel/defense/artc-alligator-alcatraz-israel-clears-path-for-crocodiles-to-be-used-as-prison-security-measure

Israel To Host World’s First Official International Congress Of Noahides

Implementation of international Noahide laws and criminal justice courts is set to take a greater leap this year, announced by the Noahide World Center that they will be sponsoring the world’s first International Congress of Noahides in Jerusalem in November 2026. The announcement of such an unprecedented event comes at a time when nations’ governments and tech companies around the world are increasingly censoring and criminalizing so-called “antisemitism” and criticism of Israel.

Noahide Manifesto

In November 2025, the Noahide World Center published an updated Manifesto expressing how they would like to see a new world order shaped, one they say that has a “shared destiny with Israel” and stands in solidarity with Israel and other converted Noahides. “This is not just a document. This is a call to action!,” they say. https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/it-begins-israel-to-host-worlds-first

First International Congress of Noahides Set for Jerusalem November 2026

June 19, 2026

For the first time in history, tens of thousands of non-Jews who voluntarily embraced the Seven Laws of Noah are no longer scattered and stateless. They have an address: Jerusalem.

This November, the Brit Olam Noahide World Center will host the First International Congress of Noahides in the eternal capital, bringing together delegates from six continents to formally establish the World Noahide Movement — complete with a founding charter, a rabbinic court, regional councils, and a financial infrastructure designed to sustain a global religious civilization. https://israel365news.com/419001/first-international-congress-of-noahides-set-for-jerusalem-this-november/

Chronology and calendric puzzle pieces

Everything is interconnected. Only by connecting more and more data pieces can we see the closest truth and avert being blindsided/trapped.

Fahrenheit 451 [2018 film]

In the future, governments sustain control of public opinion by outlawing literature and maintaining a group of enforcers, known as “firemen,” to perform the necessary book burnings.

2026 Purge of calendrics and human history

Shredding all books after feeding historical data into a machine, erases all cause, core, memory and record of Infinite Intelligence, the Creator of All That Is, Was and Ever Shall Be a.k.a. God. Modern neuroscience and cutting edge quantum physics revealing how to self-empower and free ourselves from dark agendas can be disappeared and/or neutered.

John Nuttall

July 27, 2026



Works printed before 2022 are most sought after for the simple reason they carry no text generated by AI. Works that outlasted wars, fires, and centuries of upheaval are being ground to dust, all so an algorithm can learn to draft a more persuasive sales pitch. You cannot remake the last surviving copy of an ancient text once it has been shredded for training data. https://substack.com/@jordannuttall/note/c-302961202

Before Adam and Eve historic record

The truth is what predators want to rid the world of.

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/the-next-phoenix-phenomenon-when

Sanhedrin, Noahide Laws, World Supreme Court

The Institute of Noahide Code recruits parliamentarians from all UN member states who share the goal of implementing these UN resolutions into national legislation. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/sanhedrin-noahide-laws-world-supreme

Part I of II

The planet is under martial rule rendering local laws silent hence only laws that please the occupiers are enforced. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/where-did-noahide-laws-come-from

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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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