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I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Documentary: ‘Illusion’ free July 24-26, 2026

Forbidden News

July 24, 2026

Not verbatim

A truism widely ascribed to Albert Einstein is that “No problem can be solved from the same level of consciousness that created it”. This sums up the need for a shift in perspective when facing challenges, because the mindset, assumptions, and habits that led to a problem are typically what keep it in place.

Our beliefs and assumptions, in turn, are reinforced by a relentless bombardment of propaganda and suppression of provable, repeatable, predictable science by lower frequency planetary rulers.

In short, we have been dumbed-down but being that Quantum Mechanics was developed over 100 years ago, it’s a good idea to apprise yourself of the basics, which I’ll try to do now, as I was lucky enough to be commissioned to write a book about it 22 years ago, ‘Beyond the Bleep’, which includes a chapter on Stuart Hameroff, MD.

Stuart Hameroff is a leading expert in anesthesiology, consciousness studies and quantum biology and he appeared on the Danny Jones Podcast last January. In the clip, he explains why computers will never be able to replicate consciousness.

https://forbiddennews.substack.com/p/why-computers-will-never-be-able

Illusion - documentary free

Of course, not everyone agrees with this theory but at least now, you have some background on Stuart Hameroff, MD, who stars in the new independent film, ILLUSION, which premieres today and which you are invited to view for free starting now through 11:59 PM Eastern Time Sunday, July 26th before the viewing window closes.

Watch ILLUSION for Free!

Orch OR theory

Stuart Hameroff

Jan 06, 2026

Dr. Stuart Hameroff, a leading expert in anesthesiology and consciousness studies, explains the groundbreaking Orchestrated Objective Reduction (Orch OR) theory he developed with Sir Roger Penrose. This theory proposes that human consciousness arises from quantum computations in microtubules within brain neurons—processes that go beyond classical computing and cannot be fully replicated by digital computers or artificial intelligence.

In this in-depth discussion, Hameroff explores why consciousness requires non-computable quantum effects tied to the fundamental structure of spacetime, making it impossible for conventional computers to achieve true awareness. He delves into the role of microtubules, objective reduction in quantum mechanics, and how these mechanisms enable qualities like understanding, free will, and subjective experience that AI lacks.



Discover the scientific evidence supporting Orch OR, including insights from anesthesia research and quantum biology, and understand the profound implications for philosophy of mind, AI limitations, and the nature of reality itself. If you're fascinated by the hard problem of consciousness, quantum mind theories, or debates on machine intelligence, this video offers authoritative insights into why consciousness remains uniquely biological and quantum. 12:14 mins

Break the spell

In response to a video posted by Michael at https://unsaidunderside.substack.com on July 23, 2026, I posted the following:

“We can only guess when the window closes since this time is like no other however I recall someone stating the window closes at the end of 2026.”

The window that opened in 2026 appears to be an opportunity for humans to awaken consciously. To awaken means break the spell, see through the illusion in order to disconnect from and/or transform the matrix.

The 2nd part of my comment is accompanied by a video I’ll save for another time.

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

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