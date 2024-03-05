Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

New group of ‘alleged’ trusted voices

Feb 2024

Amazing Polly covers Elon Musk's narrative champions running interference for his wealth generating interconnected technologies and exposes "health dissidents" with ties to The Wellness Company. https://rumble.com/v4e8gnc-coming-up-for-air.html

The pizza shop hiding the mafia

Source with thanks https://stateofthenation.co/?p=212155

What is known about independent alternative media?

Who pulls the strings of alleged truthers making video content on alternative media under contract?

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/what-do-any-of-us-really-know-about

Inside the Elon Musk Agenda

Elon of course isn't who he says he is. Elon Musk plays a better game of real world chess than everyone else, by nature of the way he processes the world around him - proof is in his net worth.

Many of the companies Elon Musk owns are not separate startups and acquisitions. They are interlocking pieces of one interconnected, overarching goal. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/elon-musk-open-ended

Same playbook

Hard to imagine, harder to believe that most politicians, religious leaders, technocrats, academics, the judiciary, post ethics health providers, mainstream/alt media, military, corporations are advancing a world coup with majority consent of unaware humans.

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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

media/musk