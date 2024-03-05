The conspiratorial nature of alt media
Question everyone and everything.
Disclaimer
I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.
New group of ‘alleged’ trusted voices
Feb 2024
Amazing Polly covers Elon Musk's narrative champions running interference for his wealth generating interconnected technologies and exposes "health dissidents" with ties to The Wellness Company. https://rumble.com/v4e8gnc-coming-up-for-air.html
The pizza shop hiding the mafia
Source with thanks https://stateofthenation.co/?p=212155
What is known about independent alternative media?
Who pulls the strings of alleged truthers making video content on alternative media under contract?
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/what-do-any-of-us-really-know-about
Inside the Elon Musk Agenda
Elon of course isn't who he says he is. Elon Musk plays a better game of real world chess than everyone else, by nature of the way he processes the world around him - proof is in his net worth.
Many of the companies Elon Musk owns are not separate startups and acquisitions. They are interlocking pieces of one interconnected, overarching goal. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/elon-musk-open-ended
Same playbook
Hard to imagine, harder to believe that most politicians, religious leaders, technocrats, academics, the judiciary, post ethics health providers, mainstream/alt media, military, corporations are advancing a world coup with majority consent of unaware humans.
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Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
media/musk
We shouldn't even mention these people's names. Just like the media never mentions geoengineering or vaccine deaths. You know why? Because they crave our attention. Do you know why? Because attention is like electricity - where we put our attention is what we grow. It doesn't matter if it is favorable attention or unfavorable. They love it if you hate them because that means they have your attention plus some - your emotion as well! We should be talking about making our own path. But I hear nothing of this. I hear only interminable interviews with doctors, scientists and researchers telling us how bad things are. Yet no one is talking about how we get out of it. Have you not noticed this? That means that all the attention is going on to creating the bad. This is occult knowledge, simple isn't it? Yes they know this and you don't but you need to know it and know it well because that is the fundamental nature of this existence. Without this knowledge, you might as well know nothing. But with it you know everything.