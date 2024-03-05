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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
Mar 5, 2024Edited

We shouldn't even mention these people's names. Just like the media never mentions geoengineering or vaccine deaths. You know why? Because they crave our attention. Do you know why? Because attention is like electricity - where we put our attention is what we grow. It doesn't matter if it is favorable attention or unfavorable. They love it if you hate them because that means they have your attention plus some - your emotion as well! We should be talking about making our own path. But I hear nothing of this. I hear only interminable interviews with doctors, scientists and researchers telling us how bad things are. Yet no one is talking about how we get out of it. Have you not noticed this? That means that all the attention is going on to creating the bad. This is occult knowledge, simple isn't it? Yes they know this and you don't but you need to know it and know it well because that is the fundamental nature of this existence. Without this knowledge, you might as well know nothing. But with it you know everything.

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