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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
Jun 5

I don't even know where to start. Firstly I appreciate you Doreen for bringing "cutting edge" information to your audience. Peter Sage sounds like he has some of the keys to "manifestation", but it's a disappointment that it comes with a cost, even though the cost is low. I can't be bothered going to another workshop, seminar, conference, etc as I've been to so many I've lost count and nothing really comes from them. Peter ought to give the information for free, why all the hoohaa? Before we can manifest instantly we have to stop funding the raping, torturing and killing of children, as well as the killing of anyone of our species. If "guru's" are not in tune with that, then it's just the same old/same old in my eyes. It's the idea of learning like that, with him as the sole speaker. That's a system. Rather it could be like this: open the lines and start talking. It might be like a lecture at first till the ground is articulated, but then it must be open for anyone to chime in. The reason I say this is because those who want to leap forward out of this primitive structure which hierarchy is, have to demonstrate to other humans what that looks like. Then when we start practicing it, it spreads and that brings manifestation proper. We can manifest without this but it will not be consistent. We need to understand the fabric of this realm. Just wanting to manifest is like chasing debt money - sure you'll probably have more but it's the thing that is keeping humanity back. We ought to be experimenting with different "procedures" and seeing what they reap. Especially on an amplified scale such as reaching many audiences.

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