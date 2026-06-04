5-Day Mastering Manifestation Challenge: June 8 to 12, 2026 [Opportunity]
The fundamental physics and hard science behind manifestation.
Disclaimer
I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.
This isn't just another "think positive" pitch
What Peter Sage delivers are proven scientific processes that work on a cellular level, to consistently and predictably materialize human intentions.
Facts
1. Reality is subject to influence and there’s scientific proof to back this up.
2. There’s a reason this knowledge has been kept out of the mainstream.
3. Current personal growth practices often terminate the true Law of Attraction.
The missing piece
A comprehensive map and tools to navigate effectively. Imagine having a blueprint that allows you to:
Match your biochemical environment to create a powerful attractor-pattern,
Harness the Primary Law of Attraction that causes the Universe to deliver your intentions,
Escape the maze of ineffective manifestation techniques.
What you get with the Mastering Manifestation Challenge
5 Days live access pass - 1 hour each day,
Access to Challenge community group,
24 hour access to the workshop replay.
Time: 9AM PDT | 12PM EDT | 5PM UK
What you’ll learn during this exclusive 5-Day Challenge
Day 1 The Science
Day 2 The Map
Day 3 The Tools
Day 4 Practical Application
Day 5 Your Magical Future
Change Your Life For The Better
Peter Sage is an international serial entrepreneur and subject matter expert in human behavior and self-mastery. His unique way of looking at the world earned him the distinguished Brand Laureate Award for extraordinary individuals alongside previous winners who include Nelson Mandela, Steve Jobs and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Registration and details
Claim your spot now for one easy payment of US $27 at
https://rise.petersage.com/5dc-ticket-sales
Basic fundamentals of quantum alignment [FLOW]
June 08-12, 2026
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/5-day-mastering-manifestation-challenge
June 2026
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/nci-neuro-cognitive-intelligence
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolve-your-brain-101-opportunity
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/mind-movies-method-opportunity
Disclosure
I have no affiliate status and no monetary gain from publishing any of the above personal development quantum training opportunities.
Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
sagepeter
I don't even know where to start. Firstly I appreciate you Doreen for bringing "cutting edge" information to your audience. Peter Sage sounds like he has some of the keys to "manifestation", but it's a disappointment that it comes with a cost, even though the cost is low. I can't be bothered going to another workshop, seminar, conference, etc as I've been to so many I've lost count and nothing really comes from them. Peter ought to give the information for free, why all the hoohaa? Before we can manifest instantly we have to stop funding the raping, torturing and killing of children, as well as the killing of anyone of our species. If "guru's" are not in tune with that, then it's just the same old/same old in my eyes. It's the idea of learning like that, with him as the sole speaker. That's a system. Rather it could be like this: open the lines and start talking. It might be like a lecture at first till the ground is articulated, but then it must be open for anyone to chime in. The reason I say this is because those who want to leap forward out of this primitive structure which hierarchy is, have to demonstrate to other humans what that looks like. Then when we start practicing it, it spreads and that brings manifestation proper. We can manifest without this but it will not be consistent. We need to understand the fabric of this realm. Just wanting to manifest is like chasing debt money - sure you'll probably have more but it's the thing that is keeping humanity back. We ought to be experimenting with different "procedures" and seeing what they reap. Especially on an amplified scale such as reaching many audiences.