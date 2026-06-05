Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Memory systems

Dr. Joe Dispenza

June 06, 2011

In this interview, Joe Dispenza shares his extensive research and discoveries into how we can change our reality through awareness developed through a meditation practice. In other words, see through the veil of illusion and experience your potential to influence reality. 08:12 mins

Evolve Your Brain: The Science of Changing Your Mind PDF

The book empowers readers to harness their mind-body connection for transformative change backed by scientific principles.

https://files.spiritmaji.com/books/spiritual-science/Dr%20Joe%20Dispenza/Evolve%20Your%20Brain%20-%20Joe%20Dispenza.pdf

An inward journey of healing and transformation

Continues at https://drjoedispenza.com/

YouTube Joe Dispenza

https://www.youtube.com/user/drjoedispenza

Princeton Engineering Anomalies Research

Scientific study of consciousness-related physical phenomena at Princeton University (1979-2007).

The PEAR Lab’s primary focus was on random event generators (REGs), also known as True Random Number Generators, to test if human consciousness could alter their statistically random outputs. Over nearly three decades, the lab published over sixty research reports suggesting that human intention could produce subtle but statistically significant deviations from pure randomness, challenging conventional mind-matter boundaries. The lab closed in 2007 and was incorporated into the International Consciousness Research Laboratories (ICRL), with its legacy continuing through projects like the Global Consciousness Project directed by former PEAR researcher Roger Nelson. 15:38 mins https://www.pear-lab.com/publications

Basic fundamentals of quantum alignment [FLOW]

June 08-12, 2026

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/5-day-mastering-manifestation-challenge

June 2026

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/nci-neuro-cognitive-intelligence

Open

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolve-your-brain-101-opportunity

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/mind-movies-method-opportunity

Disclosure

I have no affiliate status and no monetary gain from publishing any of the above personal development quantum training opportunities.

Rule sets

If you cut down on carbs and increase resistance training you lose weight and get stronger. That’s a rule set, and you don’t get to argue with a rule set. The same applies to personal development. When you become bigger emotionally than outer world sense data, outer world follows inner world based on non-physical laws and rule sets many of which are published here. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/t/evolution

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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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