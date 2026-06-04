NCI [Neuro-Cognitive Intelligence] Rise Scholarship Program [Opportunity]
Time sensitive.
Disclaimer
I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.
Emotional maturity
By Chase Hughes
The following May 29, 2026 NCI replay will be replaced after Friday night live on June 05, 2026. If you are interested please watch without delay. Chase Hughes announces NCI limited time scholarships toward the end of the video. 21:18 mins https://nci.university/fnl-replay
To Apply For NCI’s Rise Scholarship Program
https://api.leadconnectorhq.com/widget/survey/daDjMvybfBBfrYo74wPn
The only experience I have with NCI is through Chase Hughes’ Friday night live sessions, many of which I find insightful. Doreen
Free masterclass
Training options include a free masterclass. To learn more search at https://nci.university
YouTube NCI
https://www.youtube.com/@chasehughesofficial/videos
Basic fundamentals of quantum alignment [FLOW]
June 08-12, 2026
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/5-day-mastering-manifestation-challenge
June 2026
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/nci-neuro-cognitive-intelligence
Open
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolve-your-brain-101-opportunity
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/mind-movies-method-opportunity
Disclosure
I have no affiliate status and no monetary gain from publishing any of the above personal development quantum training opportunities.
Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
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