Laser focus on Canada: Mirror for world citizens who by 2030 own nothing
How government and UN plan to take citizen's property.
Disclaimer
I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.
BC About to Give Away 11% of Province: Super Serious
Canadian Constitution Foundation
July 14, 2026
The latest, mostly secret giveaway of up to 11% of British Columbia, Canada to a tiny First Nation in the northwest of that province.
Aboriginal title is a subset of Aboriginal rights constitutionally protected by Section 35. Aboriginal title according to the Supreme Court is a right to the land itself, including exclusive use, occupation, the right to decide how the land is used, the right to benefit from the land economically. It’s sort of the title indigenous people would have had before the crown asserted sovereignty according to the Supreme Court.
East Gwillimbury, Ontario, Canada adopted UNDRIP
July 21, 2026
https://eastgwillimbury.civicweb.net/document/211250/Advancing%20Reconciliation%20UN%20Declaration%20Adoption_.pdf
Courts KILLED PRIVATE PROPERTY RIGHTS In Canada!
Dan Dicks Press for Truth
June 30, 2026
Private property rights in Canada are under a full-scale assault and the courts just slammed the door on victims. In a shocking ruling, a B.C. Supreme Court judge refused to reopen the explosive Cowichan Aboriginal title case, shutting out private landowners who were never properly notified or given a voice during a 513-day marathon trial. This sets a dangerous precedent where your deed could be overridden without you ever having a seat at the table. 07:00 mins
Appeal underway
June 29, 2026
Justice Young ruled that the court has jurisdiction to make a declaration of Aboriginal title on the private lands in Richmond even without the private landowners present. https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-judge-will-not-reopen-cowichan-case-to-hear-from-private-property/
The land grab
The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) was adopted by the General Assembly on 13 September 2007, with 144 countries voting in support, 4 voting against and 11 abstaining. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/land-grab-begins-canada-is-the-test
UNDRIP Article 26.1:
“Indigenous peoples have the right to the lands, territories and resources which they have traditionally owned, occupied or otherwise USED or acquired.”
Maxim of Law
Custom and agreement overrule law.
However, jurisdictions, laws, maxims, Lieber Code [rules of war], etc. are enforced only when it is ‘convenient’ for the rulers/occupiers.
Indigenous defined
Indigenous derives from the Latin noun indigena (meaning "native"), formed by combining Old Latin indu (meaning "in" or "within") with the verb gignere (meaning "to beget"). Another term that comes from the indigena root is indigene, a word for a plant or animal that lives, grows, or originates in a certain area. Indigenous is used in scientific contexts to describe organisms and the habitats to which they belong, and in expressly non-scientific contexts, as in "emotions indigenous to the human spirit." Most often, however, it's used to describe the native inhabitants of a place. https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/indigenous
Aren’t all humans indigenous?
While Canada is being parceled out to various indigenous groups, isn’t every human indigenous as a natural-born native of the land we were born on?
Resolution adopted by the General Assembly on 13 September 2007
https://www.un.org/development/desa/indigenouspeoples/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/UNDRIP_E_web.pdf
The invisible hand
The Canadian government expressly says Indigenous land is unceded, un-surrendered territory b/c they acknowledge it is not theirs, however the plan is to ‘deceptively’ make it theirs. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/undrip-the-weaponization-of-indigenous
UNDRIP segue into 2030
The King’s reset through the World Economic Forum concludes that by 2030 humans will own nothing. Not even a computer.
Windows 12 and Subscription OS Era: Microsoft’s Most Ambitious and Risky — Shift Yet
Apr 21, 2026
The suggestion that advanced AI capabilities could sit behind a subscription model marks an especially significant turning point. Basic functionality may remain free with the OS license, but enhanced AI processing, contextual automation, deeper Copilot integrations, and possibly enterprise-grade AI workflows could require ongoing payment. The logic is straightforward: Windows has 1.4 billion users, and even modest subscription adoption rates would generate enormous recurring revenue. From a user perspective, it feels like the ground shifting under your feet and as requirements tighten, expect more costs. Continues at https://medium.com/@YousfiAymane/windows-12-and-the-subscription-os-era-microsofts-most-ambitious-and-risky-shift-yet-67cb899aefc7
Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
undrip-2030
Windows 12. If you watched the documentary 'Illusion' free July 24-26 you'll understand the significance of no. 12. A few hours left to watch https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/documentary-illusion-free-july-24