Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

BC About to Give Away 11% of Province: Super Serious

Canadian Constitution Foundation

July 14, 2026

The latest, mostly secret giveaway of up to 11% of British Columbia, Canada to a tiny First Nation in the northwest of that province.

Aboriginal title is a subset of Aboriginal rights constitutionally protected by Section 35. Aboriginal title according to the Supreme Court is a right to the land itself, including exclusive use, occupation, the right to decide how the land is used, the right to benefit from the land economically. It’s sort of the title indigenous people would have had before the crown asserted sovereignty according to the Supreme Court.

East Gwillimbury, Ontario, Canada adopted UNDRIP

July 21, 2026

https://eastgwillimbury.civicweb.net/document/211250/Advancing%20Reconciliation%20UN%20Declaration%20Adoption_.pdf

Courts KILLED PRIVATE PROPERTY RIGHTS In Canada!

Dan Dicks Press for Truth

June 30, 2026

Private property rights in Canada are under a full-scale assault and the courts just slammed the door on victims. In a shocking ruling, a B.C. Supreme Court judge refused to reopen the explosive Cowichan Aboriginal title case, shutting out private landowners who were never properly notified or given a voice during a 513-day marathon trial. This sets a dangerous precedent where your deed could be overridden without you ever having a seat at the table. 07:00 mins

Appeal underway

June 29, 2026

Justice Young ruled that the court has jurisdiction to make a declaration of Aboriginal title on the private lands in Richmond even without the private landowners present. https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-judge-will-not-reopen-cowichan-case-to-hear-from-private-property/

The land grab

The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) was adopted by the General Assembly on 13 September 2007, with 144 countries voting in support, 4 voting against and 11 abstaining. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/land-grab-begins-canada-is-the-test

UNDRIP Article 26.1:

“Indigenous peoples have the right to the lands, territories and resources which they have traditionally owned, occupied or otherwise USED or acquired.”

Maxim of Law

Custom and agreement overrule law.

However, jurisdictions, laws, maxims, Lieber Code [rules of war], etc. are enforced only when it is ‘convenient’ for the rulers/occupiers.

Indigenous defined

Indigenous derives from the Latin noun indigena (meaning "native"), formed by combining Old Latin indu (meaning "in" or "within") with the verb gignere (meaning "to beget"). Another term that comes from the indigena root is indigene, a word for a plant or animal that lives, grows, or originates in a certain area. Indigenous is used in scientific contexts to describe organisms and the habitats to which they belong, and in expressly non-scientific contexts, as in "emotions indigenous to the human spirit." Most often, however, it's used to describe the native inhabitants of a place. https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/indigenous

Aren’t all humans indigenous?

While Canada is being parceled out to various indigenous groups, isn’t every human indigenous as a natural-born native of the land we were born on?

Resolution adopted by the General Assembly on 13 September 2007

https://www.un.org/development/desa/indigenouspeoples/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/UNDRIP_E_web.pdf

The invisible hand

The Canadian government expressly says Indigenous land is unceded, un-surrendered territory b/c they acknowledge it is not theirs, however the plan is to ‘deceptively’ make it theirs. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/undrip-the-weaponization-of-indigenous

UNDRIP segue into 2030

The King’s reset through the World Economic Forum concludes that by 2030 humans will own nothing. Not even a computer.

Windows 12 and Subscription OS Era: Microsoft’s Most Ambitious and Risky — Shift Yet

Apr 21, 2026

The suggestion that advanced AI capabilities could sit behind a subscription model marks an especially significant turning point. Basic functionality may remain free with the OS license, but enhanced AI processing, contextual automation, deeper Copilot integrations, and possibly enterprise-grade AI workflows could require ongoing payment. The logic is straightforward: Windows has 1.4 billion users, and even modest subscription adoption rates would generate enormous recurring revenue. From a user perspective, it feels like the ground shifting under your feet and as requirements tighten, expect more costs. Continues at https://medium.com/@YousfiAymane/windows-12-and-the-subscription-os-era-microsofts-most-ambitious-and-risky-shift-yet-67cb899aefc7



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Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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