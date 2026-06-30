Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

The Matrix: Preview of coming attractions

By Gab 1930s

Apr 02, 2024

The Matrix film depicts a future where humanity is unknowingly trapped in a simulated reality created by artificial intelligence, while our life essence is harvested as an energy source. Strip away the Hollywood veneer and the allegorical layers begin to resonate with our contemporary existence.

The film’s protagonist, Neo, is a stand-in for every person who senses something is off about this world. His journey from ignorance to enlightenment mirrors our own awakening to the digital chains that bind us. The red pill he takes is a metaphor for the painful truth of awareness. In our world, this pill takes the form of the collective realization that our data is the new currency, our attention the new commodity, and our autonomy the new battleground.

The Matrix itself is an energy-sucking machine reflecting tech empires of our world that thrive on our engagement and productivity. We are the batteries that power the social networks, the content creators for the vast expanse of the internet. Our energy, both mental and emotional, fuels the digital economy, much like the humans in pods unwittingly power the Matrix.

“The Matrix” also touches on the essence of our soul/spirit. In this simulated world, the inhabitants are mere shadows of their true selves, living a counterfeit life devoid of genuine human experiences and connections.

With the proliferation of AI, surveillance capitalism, and commodification of personal data, the parallels are striking. The Matrix’s AI controllers are a metaphor for the massive tech conglomerates that monitor and analyze our every move, often without our explicit consent or knowledge. The film nudges us to consider our own vigilance against such forces and to fight for our right to privacy and autonomy.

The illusion of choice is pervasive in the film as it is in our lives. We are often presented with the semblance of options, be it in the form of consumer products or political candidates, but how much of that choice is real? The algorithms that drive our digital experiences are designed to predict, and sometimes dictate, our preferences, echoing the controlled choices within the Matrix.

“The Matrix” is a mirror held up to society reflecting our struggles with technology, identity, and control. As we watch the lines between our world and the world of “The Matrix” blur, the film becomes a poignant commentary on our lives and a rallying cry for us to choose our own reality, to awaken from our collective slumber, and to reclaim what it means to be truly human.

Continues at https://medium.com/@lovefoods_54026/the-matrix-is-a-documentary-a-glimpse-into-the-allegory-of-our-times-4989f5c6b1d8

How the Matrix Traps You: Five Critical Human Flaws

June 27, 2013



Hidden flaws keep most humans in the dark. Until these are transformed, history will keep repeating itself. Recognize these flaws in you to transcend the control system.

The only way to beat a rigged game is to play by a different set of rules.

The transcendence we seek is not about escape and avoidance, it is about mastery of the higher over the lower. 07:04 mins

Feature of the human brain

By Gary Null

June 10, 2026

Excerpts from Dr. Gary Nells at https://www.globalresearch.ca/

Neuroscience has begun to illuminate what philosophy has long suspected: the human brain is not primarily a rational decision-making machine. It is a survival machine, exquisitely tuned to seek immediate reward and avoid immediate pain, with only a thin prefrontal veneer of long-term reasoning layered over ancient subcortical drives that are billions of years old.

Research by Drew Westen at Emory University, used fMRI scanning to observe what happens in the brain when people are confronted with information that contradicts their existing beliefs. What happens is that rational areas of the brain largely go quiet. The emotional centers activate. Once the person finds a way to dismiss threatening information, the brain’s reward circuits fire — as if finding a reason to disbelieve something uncomfortable was itself pleasurable. This is motivated reasoning and it is not a character flaw. It is a feature of the human brain.

The problem is not only neurological, it’s also political and economic. It is a function of deliberate, sustained, extraordinarily well-funded manipulation of human consciousness by institutions whose profitability depends on human beings remaining unaware, confused, sick, compliant and consuming. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2006/01/060131092225.htm

The goal is to deny you your divinity

Dr. Michael Nehls highlights this fateful chapter in human history. Nothing less will be decided than the question of whether our species can retain its humanity and creative power or consent to lose them irretrievably.

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/the-indoctrinated-brain-attack-on

Self-knowledge

Self-knowledge cannot be purchased, accumulated, or inherited. It can only be cultivated through new awareness that leads to patient, uncomfortable, deep introspection and retraining our brain through applying advances in neuroscience and proven processes from cutting edge physicists.

Evolution

This series on ‘Evolution’ takes us on a circuitous path to the root cause of Ai data centers. The better we know ourselves, the better equipped we are to deal with change and disturbing revelations of deception in every facet of life now emerging for a higher purpose.

To be continued.

Share

Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

evolution