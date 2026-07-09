Our Greater Destiny Blog

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
9m

Except they are not data centers. I have also cross-posted Doreen's observation that the administration declared the structures military installations:

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/cp/203614955

These are certainly something else, which explains the astronomical power and water requirements:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-data-center-diversions

Public inspection would be due, and if they were computers, that's what inspectors would find, but nobody is allowed, because they are "military" installations. Also, as a result, they cannot be legislated by local or state governments.

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
19m

"...remembering who we truly are and who stop feeding the machine. Not by protesting, not by voting. By raising our frequency and honoring the divine spark within other human beings without bowing to the false world operating through them."

This has to happen WHILE we stop paying for it all. While we pay for it all, we are culpable. There is no entry to the new human we are becoming until we stop paying for the system that enslaves us. That is elementary.

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