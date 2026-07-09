Disclaimer

I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.

Evolution series

The ‘600 Acres’ video below was the catalyst for a broader perspective through this Evolution series I to V.

Who’s feeding the machine?

Vast swaths of land are being transformed to build AI data centers with insatiable demand for power and thirst for water [complex cooling systems] driving up utility costs and restricting water usage in homes.

A spiritual war dressed up as economics and politics

June 24, 2026

If this is a virtual reality, will the next phase require vastly more computational power to maintain the illusion, run predictive modeling on human behavior and further attempt to block evolution of higher consciousness? 14:09 mins

Human mirrors in a false world

The one thing the Demiurge cannot fully control is a critical mass of humans remembering who we truly are and who stop feeding the machine. Not by protesting, not by voting. By raising our frequency and honoring the divine spark within other human beings without bowing to the false world operating through them. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/human-mirrors-in-a-false-world

Evolution I Physical Architecture

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-physical-architecture-of

Evolution II Computer Simulation

The ‘One’ [Neo] is led to a room to reset the matrix so it can be wiped and restarted, ensuring all humans once again believe in their reality. This cycle prevents total system collapse while still allowing the machines to harvest human energy.

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-ii-are-we-living-inside

Evolution III Demiurge

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-iii-the-demiurge

Evolution IV Transcendence

https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-iv-transcending-the-matrix

Other perspectives welcome



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Without prejudice and without recourse

Doreen Agostino

Our Greater Destiny Blog

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