Evolution V [Final]: 600 Acre AI data centers' devolutionary agenda
Hyper scale AI superclusters.
Disclaimer
I personally do not advocate any process or procedure contained in any of my human publications. Information presented is not intended to provide legal, lawful, financial or medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, cure, nor prevent any disease. Views expressed are for educational purposes only. I surround, protect, purify and make harmless the following information.
Evolution series
The ‘600 Acres’ video below was the catalyst for a broader perspective through this Evolution series I to V.
Who’s feeding the machine?
Vast swaths of land are being transformed to build AI data centers with insatiable demand for power and thirst for water [complex cooling systems] driving up utility costs and restricting water usage in homes.
A spiritual war dressed up as economics and politics
June 24, 2026
If this is a virtual reality, will the next phase require vastly more computational power to maintain the illusion, run predictive modeling on human behavior and further attempt to block evolution of higher consciousness? 14:09 mins
Human mirrors in a false world
The one thing the Demiurge cannot fully control is a critical mass of humans remembering who we truly are and who stop feeding the machine. Not by protesting, not by voting. By raising our frequency and honoring the divine spark within other human beings without bowing to the false world operating through them. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/human-mirrors-in-a-false-world
Evolution I Physical Architecture
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-physical-architecture-of
Evolution II Computer Simulation
The ‘One’ [Neo] is led to a room to reset the matrix so it can be wiped and restarted, ensuring all humans once again believe in their reality. This cycle prevents total system collapse while still allowing the machines to harvest human energy.
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-ii-are-we-living-inside
Evolution III Demiurge
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-iii-the-demiurge
Evolution IV Transcendence
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/evolution-iv-transcending-the-matrix
Other perspectives welcome
Without prejudice and without recourse
Doreen Agostino
Our Greater Destiny Blog
evolution-matrix
Except they are not data centers. I have also cross-posted Doreen's observation that the administration declared the structures military installations:
https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/cp/203614955
These are certainly something else, which explains the astronomical power and water requirements:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-data-center-diversions
Public inspection would be due, and if they were computers, that's what inspectors would find, but nobody is allowed, because they are "military" installations. Also, as a result, they cannot be legislated by local or state governments.
"...remembering who we truly are and who stop feeding the machine. Not by protesting, not by voting. By raising our frequency and honoring the divine spark within other human beings without bowing to the false world operating through them."
This has to happen WHILE we stop paying for it all. While we pay for it all, we are culpable. There is no entry to the new human we are becoming until we stop paying for the system that enslaves us. That is elementary.